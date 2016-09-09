Boldon-based energy specialists secure new contract

A South Tyneside business has received a boost to its client base thanks to a neighbouring company.

Electrical components manufacturer HVR International Ltd has handed a contract to Square One Utilities to manage its energy supply services after being impressed with its work.

“We are pleased to be building what will hopefully be a very long-term and mutually beneficial working relationship with HVR International Ltd.” Michael Harkus

The Boldon-based company had previously acted for HVR International in 2015.

Kevin Mclaughlin, managing director at Jarrow-based HVR International, said: “We are one of the world’s leading providers of high-voltage and high-energy ceramic carbon linear resistors used in electrical power transmission and high energy handling products by worldwide multi-nationals.

“The purchasing of energy can prove time consuming and the market is constantly changing.

“Square One Utilities appealed as it provides us with up-to-the-minute advice that is independently sourced and without favour to any energy provider.

“Having initially engaged Square One on a trial basis, we have been delighted with its services and are more than happy that we made the correct decision in selecting the company.

“We receive regular client contact and an exceptional service.”

Square One Utilities specialises in energy procurement and energy management. It’s clients include Eton College, The Royal Mint and Newcastle Building Society.

The company is due to launch a service for the small to mid-range market that will allow it to provide instant quotations from multiple energy providers on a totally independent and transparent basis.

Michael Harkus, managing director at Square One Utilities, said: “We are pleased to be building what will hopefully be a very long-term and mutually beneficial working relationship with HVR International Ltd, as our continued success is founded on providing exceptional services throughout the entire duration of our engagement.

“We pride ourselves on being highly ethical and trusted consultants, offering a customer-driven service within the energy sector.

He added: “Our long-term success is based on delivering the very best products and services to ensure our clients can minimise their costs whilst also benefiting from the highest level of customer service.”