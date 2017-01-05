Boldon business has a new man at the helm

There is a new man at the helm of a Boldon-based business which specialises in medical and industrial gas installations.

David Prior has taken on the role of managing director at Opus Medigas after five years working in the United Arab Emirates.

The business has huge potential and I’m excited by the prospect of helping the business to grow. David Prior

The company, which launched last year, supplies the equipment needed to get gas to patients in hospitals, dental surgeries, care homes and health centres, regionally and nationally.

Many of the company’s contracts are with the region’s hospitals, supplying critical gas services, but David is confident there are opportunities to expand geographically and product-wise.

He said: “We’ll still be doing a lot of work in the region’s hospitals, but I think we can expand our geographical reach, while at the same time move into providing process gas systems in the manufacturing sector – there is a natural fit with what we’re already doing.”

David, who has an engineering degree from Teesside Polytechnic, is a chartered member of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers and a chartered engineer. He also gained an MBA from the Open University.

He has worked for a number of leading engineering and manufacturing companies, including Fujitsu, Philips, The Linde Group and GlobalFoundries.

His roles within these companies included specialising in the design and installation of gas systems.

He added: “The business has huge potential, and I’m excited by the prospect of helping the business to grow. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time so far – we have a great bunch of guys.”

The company is based at Boldon Business Park, where it shares an office with Opus Building Services, whose managing director Gavin Richardson is also a director at Opus Medigas.

Gavin said: “I’m delighted David has joined the team – he has huge experience in working in process gas systems for some of the world’s biggest companies and he is very ambitious for the company.

“Our long-term strategy is national rather than regional.”

Opus Building Services is an electrical and mechanical contractor which provides specialist heating and plumbing services across a range of sectors including: hospitals, education, general offices and residential.

Its clients include Newcastle Hospital Trust, South Tyneside College, Tolent, ESH, Keepmoat, Sunderland Council and Interserve in Stockton.