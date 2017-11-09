Boldon hotel makes it a hat-trick of Quality titles

A South Tyneside hotel has been named Quality Hotel of the Year for the third year running.

The Quality Hotel in Boldon was judged to have been the best out of the hotel chain operating throughout the UK.

Choice Hotels awarded it the top prize after reviewing the hotel’s guest satisfaction and cleanliness scores, and by recognising how it demonstrates consistent brand performance.

Nicole Vanzie, general manager at the Quality Hotel Boldon, said, “We’ve scored a hat-trick and are overwhelmed to have scooped this award for the third year in a row.”

The award was presented by Choice Hotels, the company behind the Comfort, Quality, Clarion and Ascend Hotel brands.

Peter Till, UK managing director for Choice Hotels Europe, said: “This deserving winner goes that extra mile to make our guests feel at home and highlight the property’s commitment to exceptional customer service and operational excellence.”

Boldon’s Quality Hotel in Witney Way has 82 rooms, a restaurant. fitness centre, swimming pool and function room.

It also hosts a number of themed nights throughout the year and caters for weddings.

Choice Hotels Europe franchises almost 400 hotels across Europe which are either open or under development, ranging from three stars to five stars, located in key cities and destinations.

For information on the Quality Hotel, to book or find out more about events held at the venue and special offers visit www.hotels-sunderland.com or call 519 1999.