Boldon pub revamp gets go ahead - with noise warning

A pub has been warned to keep the volume down on future live music after winning a bid to build a function room on its beer garden.

South Tyneside Council chiefs say it is imperative noise levels are controlled at Beggar’s Bridge, in Station Road, East Boldon. – or licensing action could follow.

Pub bosses insist the development is solely for use for celebrations such as weddings and birthdays and there will be some music attached to those events, but regular live performances will be confined to an existing bar area.

Council planners confirm one reason for the development is to broaden the venue’s reputation for bands and solo singer performances.

No complaints about noise from householders have been made since the pub – previously known as Sleepers – was taken into new ownership about 18 months ago.

Pub owner Stephen Ski, who operates the venue through his Hebburn-based Boss Man Entertainment company, said: “There is a lack of function rooms in Boldon and in Cleadon.

“We’ve had several inquiries for bookings, so the way forward seemed to be for a function suite. We have applied so that we can have live music, but that is to do with the functions we will hold.

“The design of the building lends itself to acoustic music not bands. There have been no noise complaints since we opened in May 2016.”

In a report, the council’s environmental protection team raised no objections to the proposal in relation to noise emissions.

But it did warn: “Although there is a significant separation distance to residential properties, and an ambient noise level dominated by rail and road traffic, there remains the possibility that residents may still experience some noise from any amplified entertainment.

“The public house licensee has been informed that it is imperative that noise levels are controlled at source to ensure there is no repeat of previous complaints.

“Should this application be granted, and noise complaints are substantiated in the future, it is possible to use other enforcement regimes, such as statutory nuisance or those found in licensing legislation, to ensure that residents are not unreasonable disturbed.”