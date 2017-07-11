Boldon tennis club serving up free taster day

With Wimbeldon well under way, tennis fans are being given the chance to serve up there own set of skills on the court.

Boldon tennis Club is opening it’s gates for families to come down and try their hand at the sport.

The event, at the club in Dipe Lane, East Boldon, is part of the Great British Tennis weekend which takes place on Saturday July 22 from 10am.

Throughout the day families will be able to try out the sport, meet the coaches based at the centre and find out more about what’s on offer at the club.

Head Coach Stephen Gilbert said: “It’s a great opportunity for everyone from three years and upwards to come and try their hand at tennis for free, meet the coaching team here at Boldon and check-out the facilities on offer.

“People can turn-up on the day or, to be sure of getting a place, register online on the club’s website.”

Visitors to the club will have the chance to enter a free draw for a 2017 family membership.

A 50 per cent reduction on all 2017 membership fees for those who sign up on the day and discounted coaching sessions on selected summer camps.

The event is being supported by Asda who will be handing out refreshments on the day.

All equipment will be provided by the club. Those attending are asked to wear trainers and comfortable clothing.

Boldon Lawn Tennis Club has been in existence since 1886.

The club boasts six outside courts, three of which are floodlit, and a clubhouse.

For details visit htclubspark.lta.org.uk/BoldonLTC