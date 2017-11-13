Boost for specialist school with creation of new classroom

Youngsters with complex difficulties or on the autism spectrum will soon be taught in a specially-designed single storey centre at Keelman’s Way School, in Hebburn.

School bosses say learners will gain from tuition in a purpose-built, private facility - described as offering ‘essential’ added support.

They confirm it will end the existing situation of two smaller group lessons being held in a nearby building which is not part of the Victoria Road school.

It has resulted in children having to leave the makeshift classroom, resulting in no uniformity or stability to lessons or the timetable.

The 13m by 12m development will help teachers to target individual student need and allow for teaching in smaller groups in subjects including music, reading and numeracy, delivering added enrichment to the curriculum.

A report into the initiative, passed by South Tyneside planning chiefs, said: “It is important for staff to be suitably equipped with tools for teaching and learning.

“This building will create a fabulous and valuable much needed additional space for children to use throughout the day.”

Keelman’s Way School opened in September 2012, as the result of the closure of two other South Tyneside special needs schools.

It delivers Early Years, primary and secondary education for children with severe, profound and complex learning difficulties.

There is also a post-16 department that provides for these pupils and additional students who have moderate learning difficulties.