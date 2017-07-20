Bowling night to raise funds for South Shields mum battling cancer

A bowling alley is hoping to strike up support for a fundraising drive in aid of a mum battling cancer.

Esma Richardson is desperately trying to raise at least £50,000 to pay for life-saving treatment.

When we found out how poorly she was becoming, we just wanted to do our bit to help. Ken Reader

The 39-year-old, from Broughton Road, South Shields was diagnosed in 2014 with stage four lung cancer which has spread to other parts of her body.

The cash will enable the mum-of-three to fund Stereotactic radiotherapy - a more precisely-targeted radiation therapy.

Already the £10,000 mark has been smashed and, with the help of friends and family, she is now on her way to her next £20,000 target.

The Dunes, in Sea Road, South Shields has now stepped in to give Esma a helping hand.

They have organised a bowling night for Thursday, July 27, with half of all proceeds going into Esma’s fund.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, priced £10 per person or £20 for a family ticket.

The price includes two games of bowling along with a disco with games and prizes.

Manager Ken Reader said: “I met Esma six weeks ago, but I was aware of what she was doing.

“Esma has been a regular of ours for a number of years visiting our soft play and our bowling alley. When we found out how poorly she was becoming, we just wanted to do our bit to help.

“Esma contacted us to see if we could do something and we were more than happy to help.

“We do get a lot of people asking us, but we always try and help and help those causes that our local to us.

“Throughout the night there will be raffles and games and bucket collections. We haven’t put a total on how much we are aiming to raise, but we would like to raise as much as we can and hopefully we will have a total by the end of the night.

Tickets for the night must be bought in advance by calling 455 5255. Callers are asked to quote Esma’s Superbowl when booking. For more detailson Esma’s fundraising, visit Esma’s Journey on Facebook.