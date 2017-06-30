Bradley Lowery charity single hits the chart

A new charity single in aid of little fighter Bradley Lowery is officially a hit.

Sisters Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher - know as sister act Liv'n'G - have recorded a version of Charlie Chaplin tune Smile in Bradley's honour.

Georgia Fletcher and Olivia Crawford

The Blackhall youngster, six, is battling terminal neuroblastoma, and the girls have lent their support to him and his family in the past.

The sisters, from Bishop Cuthbert, recorded a Christmas song for Bradley - Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) which reached Number 12 last year.

Now their latest effort has also made the top 30, debuting at Number 28 in the official UK singles chart released today.

Olivia said: "We wanted to do this song because of Bradley's smile.

"In every single photo on Facebook he is smiling.

"We can't imagine what he is going through or what his family is going through, but his smile has captured the hearts of not only us, but the nation and the world, so we wanted to do this for such an amazing little boy."

Georgia added: "We hope that everyone will get behind it to help make more memories for Bradley, support Bradley and his family and raise money, not only for Bradley but for other children."

The single - produced by Mark Littlemore - is available for purchase on all the major download services, including Google Play, Amazon Music, Spotify and iTunes.