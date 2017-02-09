Bradley Lowery gets special hospital visit from Sunderland AFC players

Battling youngster Bradley Lowery was overjoyed to receive a surprise visit in hospital from his favourite Sunderland AFC players.

The youngster, who has terminal cancer neuroblastoma, is currently in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary where he is undergoing pioneering antibody treatment to prolong his life.

Bradley Lowery in hospital with Jermain Defoe.

After receiving his second bout of chemotherapy on Monday, Bradley from Blackhall is now undergoing the antibody part of his treatment.

But the five-year-old Sunderland fan had his spirits lifted when his favourite Sunderland player Jermain Defoe and his team mates paid him a special visit today.

The brave little boy even even fell asleep cuddling the Sudnerland striker in his hospital bed.

Mum Gemma Lowery said the visit really cheered Bradley up and thanked the team for taking the time to see him.

Bradley Lowery with Sunderland AFC players. L-R Sebastian Larsson, Jermain Defoe, Vito Mannone, John O'Shea.

She said: "The visit went brilliant, all the lads were fantastic and really cheered Bradley up.

"It is a very special thing for Sunderland and the lads to do and it was lovely to see how happy Bradley was.

"Bradley loves Jermain and made no secret of it when he was in the room giving him lots of cuddles then eventually falling asleep cuddling into him."

Bradley with Sebastian Larsson.

Bradley with John O'Shea.