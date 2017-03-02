Bradley Lowery goes back to school as he prepares for new treatment

Class act Bradley Lowery has been back to school as he gets ready for another round of treatment.

The Blackhall youngster, who is battling neuroblastoma, managed some precious catch-up time with his classmates.

A post on the 'Bradley Lowery's fight against neuroblastoma' Facebook page says: "Bradley has been doing well this week, he even managed a few hours at school yesterday afternoon having fun with his friends.

"This tired him out so he has slept most of the day but we are now on our way to the cinema."

Last month Bradley’s family received the devastating news that a new tumour had been found by doctors during undergoing checks to find out if pioneering antibody treatment he has been getting has had an impact on his condition.

But they have been advised to carry on with the treatment, as it is unclear exactly when the new tumour developed: "In regards to treatment we have been told that the liquid part of his bone marrow is clear but we still waiting for the hard part.

"The consultant believes we should continue with another two rounds of the antibody/chemo combination as it is unclear if the new tumour grew before the treatment started or through treatment.

"Bradley is set to go back in hospital on Monday to start the third round. He will get rescanned again after round 4 so I am hoping and praying for better news.

"We are not ready to give up.

"Thank you everyone for your continued support,#teambradley #bradleysfight"