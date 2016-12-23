Bradley Lowery's Christmas card campaign nearing 250,000

A Christmas card campaign for Bradley Lowery sparked by a tweet by an Everton fan could hit 250,000

People throughout the world have been sending Christmas wishes through the post for the five-year-old.

The youngster from Blackhall is fighting cancer neuroblastoma for the second time after he suffered a relapse earlier this year.

His brave fight has touched the hearts of thousands of people across the world with hundreds of thousands responding to a call by an Everton fan to send the youngster a Christmas card.

To date, the current post handled by Royal Mail for Bradley has hit 246,000 - however, Royal Mail are expecting a final drop tomorrow could take that figure above 250,000.

Tony Dugdale, delivery office manager said: “So far we have dealt with 246,000 deliveries for Bradley, we had 18,000 yesterday and 12,000, today and we are expecting around another 10-12,000 tomorrow.

“For an individual this is the biggest number of deliveries we have had to deal with - it may even hit the Guinness Book of Records.

“The team have worked extremely hard as this is also our busiest time of the year with normal Christmas mail - but everything has been going out on time and that’s down to the hardwork of our staff.”

Bradley is currently undergoing gruelling treatment as he continues to fight the cancer. However, a few weeks ago medics informed his parents the time they have left with him is now limited after scans showed the cancer growing.

But they have been given a glimmer of hope after doctors have agreed to allow Bradley to trial pioneering new treatment in the UK which could help to prolong his life.