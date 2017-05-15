Bradley Lowery's family postpone American holiday

Bradley Lowery's family say they have postponed a planned holiday to America - but still hope to make the trip at a later date.

A post on the Bradley Lowery's fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page read: "Bradley is feeling a little better and his pain is slowly starting to improve. He is going to continue on antibiotics and be assessed each day and maybes have some radiotherapy.

"We have decided that we are cancelling our holiday to America as we were meant to go on Sunday and we don't feel he will be well enough. However we are hoping to get there in a few weeks.

"Bradley is super excited to turn 6 on Wednesday although he will be spending it in hospital and he is looking forward to his party."

The family have also asked people wishing to send Bradley a birthday message to do so via a special Facebook page.

The post continued: "We are still getting a lot of requests to send Bradley birthday cards. We do appreciate you thinking of Bradley but we are just getting over the Christmas cards.

"Therefore if you would like to wish Bradley a happy birthday you can do so on his birthday page. I will then read the messages out to Bradley. For people who would like to donate the cost of a card there is a crowd funding set up for this and I will also read these messages out but please don't feel you have to donate this is only if you would like to.

"Thank you for all your support guys it is very overwhelming and means so much to us."

Birthday messages can be sent to https://m.facebook.com/bradleysbirthday/