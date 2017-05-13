Bradley Lowery's mum thanks Sunderland AFC fans for their support and says 'it does make a hard time a lot easier.'

The mother of battling Bradley Lowery has thanked Sunderland fans for their passionate support.

The Blackhall youngster was guest of honour at the Black Cats' final home game of the season against Swansea City today.

Bradley leaves the pitch with dad Carl and mum Gemma

Bradley, who is battling childhood cancer neuroblastoma, was carried onto the Stadium of Light pitch by 'best friend' Jermain Defoe before the game to a rapturous reception from fans both home and away.

Parents Gemma and Carl had initially feared Bradley - who turns six later this month - would be in too much pain to attend today's match or that they might have to leave early, but he was determined not to miss out.

"He was in a lot of pain but he had said he enjoyed it and had had a lovely day," said Gemma.

The family were guests of SAFC owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain in the Stadium of Light directors' box: "He had fun kissing all the girls and getting lots of cuddles," said Gemma.

Bradley Lowery with mum Gemma and dad Carl when they were guests at the Sports Personality of the Year awards

"Then he went down to the Montgomery Suite and made the Man of the Match presentation to Jermain. He even got to say a few words."

Stepping out onto the pitch and hearing the response from the stands had been an emotional experience: "The response from the supporters was absolutely fantastic, as usual," she said.

"The Swansea fans, as well, were brilliant.

"It is very overwhelming. We really appreciate the support.

"It is absolutely fantastic and it does make a hard time a lot easier.

"We just wish all the other kids get the same support as Bradley."