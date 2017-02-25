Bradley Lowery’s off to Wembley as England invite him to be mascot

Bradley Lowery is on his way to Wembley to join the England team after the Football Association invited him to lead out the national side.

The FA is in talks with the five-year-old’s family and making plans for him be mascot at the game against Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, March 26.

Bradley Lowery with some of the thousands of Christmas cards he received from supporters in the run up to Santa's visit.

If Bradley is well enough for the event, the fixture will see him and his family rub shoulders with England’s star players which could include Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Daniel Sturridge and Wayne Rooney and manager Gareth Southgate.

It will follow on from his trip to Everton today, where he will be mascot at Goodison Park for the second time as the side take on Sunderland AFC, which has also previously welcomed him to lead out its side at the Stadium of Light.

Lynn Murphy is managing Bradley’s campaign which was launched to raise funds after his neuroblastoma cancer diagnosis.

She said: “Plans are being made for Bradley to be mascot for England and he will be, if he’s well enough to travel and take part.

“He absolutely loves being a mascot, being down on the pitch and all the attention and people love seeing him as well.

“He’s really looking forward to going down.”

Bradley has just completed two rounds of antibody therapy, which targets nerve endings to fight cancer cells.

Each cost £35,000, with the cash taken from the £700,000-plus raised by supporters.

His family is now looking at giving him further rounds, but in the meantime, he has been enjoying time at home.

Lynn added: “Bradley’s doing okay, he still loves doing what other five-year-olds do, playing with his cousins, watching a film with his mum and dad.

“He just wants to be like any other kid.”

This week, a scan found some of his tumours have shrunk, but a new one has developed at the bottom of his back.

Results from a bone marrow biopsy are still due to be given to his doctors and his parents Gemma and Carl.

Meanwhile, plans are being made to recycle most of the estimated 300,000 Christmas cards he was sent.

Some will be held as keepsakes, but a businessman has offered to turn the rest into boxes, with their sale to raise funds.

More details about the appeal can be found via the Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page.