Bradley Lowery set to make memories on dream holiday to Walt Disney World in Florida

Football fan Bradley Lowery, who has captured the hearts of the nation, is set to go on a dream holiday to America.

The announcement was made today on little Bradley's Facebook page, which updates supporters of his fight against neuroblastoma.

The Blackhall youngster attended the weekend's Grand National with his parents, and has recently appeared as a mascot for England at Wembley Stadium - where he led out the squad alongside best pal and Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Last week, Bradley's family pledged to make as many memories as possible with their "super hero" when it was revealed that his latest cancer treatment was not working.



Posting on his Facebook page, Bradley Lowery's fight against neuroblastoma today, mum Gemma said: "I'm over the moon that Bradley's consultant is allowing him to fly so we can go to Disneyland [in] America.

"We don't have long to organise it but would love suggestions on what hotel or villa is best to stay at.

"I'm wanting to make it really special so I'm willing to pay a little bit more than normal.

"Also anything you think that is worth doing let me know as I don't know where to start. The main activities Bradley wants to do is to go to Universal Studios and swim with dolphins. Thank you in advance."

We hope you have a great trip Bradley!

The youngster's family are planning a dream holiday to Florida. Picture: Bradley's Fight.