Bradley Lowery to be Sunderland's cover star at Black Cats' last home game of the season

SAFC fan Bradley Lowery will grace the cover of the match-day programme at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

The Blackhall five-year-old, who has cancer neuroblastoma, is also due to be mascot for his beloved Sunderland on Saturday at their last home game of the season against Swansea.

Sunderland AFC tweeted a picture of the programme cover earlier today, which features Bradley in his Sunderland strip giving a brilliant smile and a double thumbs-up.

Little Bradley, whose widely-publicised cancer fight has touched thousands of hearts across the world, has previously had the honour of leading out the Sunderland team both at home and away, as well as being mascot for Everton - his "second best team" - and England when they faced Lithuania in March.

At Wembley Stadium, he walked alongside his best friend, Sunderland player Jermain Defoe.

The striker has spoken of his touching friendship with Bradley numerous times in recent months, as well as posting messages on his social media.

The programme. Picture: Sunderland AFC.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine show in April, Defoe teared up as he watched a "love you" message from the little man himself.

He added: "He's an amazing child."

Bradley will celebrate his sixth birthday later this month.

The match starts at 3pm on Saturday. If you're there, make sure you give Bradley a big cheer!