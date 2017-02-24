Bradley Lowery to help lead out England with mascot role

Bradley Lowery will lead out England when the national side at Wembley.

The Football Association has invited the five-year-old to be mascot at the game against Lithuania as the side continues its campaign for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Bradley Lowery when he was carried on to the pitch by Everton's Romelu Lukaku before the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, in January.

The fixture will take place on Sunday, March 26, and will see Bradley, health permitting, play a role in joining England after appearing as mascot at Sunderland and Everton games.

It comes after the Blackhall boy’s parents revealed earlier this week that while a scan found some of his tumours have shrunk after his latest round of treatment, another has been discovered at the bottom of his back.

The Sunderland superfan has won the hearts of football supporters across the world after news broke that the neuroblastoma he has beaten once before had returned.

More than £700,000 has been raised to fund specialist treatment, with £200,000 donated by Everton.

Bradley has also stuck up a close bond with Sunderland’s players, with Jermain Defoe, Seb Larsson, John O’Shea and Vito Mannone making a visit to him while he was in hospital recently.

The England v Lithuania game will kick of at 3.30pm