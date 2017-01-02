Bradley Lowery wins Goal of the Month honour on Match of the Day

Bradley Lowery has scored a success after scooping Match of the Day’s Goal of the Month title.

The five-year-old Blackhall boy, a keen Sunderland fan, has been awarded the honour jointly with Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan - ironically for a goal against the Black Cats.

Bradley Lowery when he appeared as mascot for Sunderland AFC.

Bradley’s goal - scored when he was mascot at Sunderland’s game against Chelsea - was cheered by football fans everywhere.

That moment, in the warm-up to the game at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, December 14, has also been listed as former England and Newcastle United star Alan Shearer’s top moments of 2016.

Before Christmas, Bradley’s family was told hisneuroblastoma cancer which has returned cannot be beaten.

Treatment which aims to give him as much time as possible is due to start later this month, using some of the £700,000 funds raised by supporters for specialist drugs.

In between Christmas and New Year Bradley, who lives with mum Gemma, dad Carl and brother Kieron, enjoyed a visit the Warner Bros Harry Potter Studio Tour in London thanks to Sunderland AFC.

Now the family are set to visit Disneyland Paris through Make a Wish.

Gemma said: “We have woke up this morning to the news that Bradley’s goal got joint goal of the month.

“We can’t actually believe this and would like to thank every single one of you for your support.

Bradley scores a winning goal

“This is a very special moment for us and something we can treasure forever.

“The plan for the next few days is to have some family chill time before we go back to hospital on Friday to get Bradley’s bloods checked.

“On January 16, Bradley will start his new treatment that he will get at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

“We will be funding this treatment with the money that has been raised for him as this is a trial that is currently in America and not yet in the UK.

“We are delighted that Bradley’s consultant has agreed to give him this treatment instead of having to travel for it as the staff from the RVI are absolutely amazing and I wouldn’t want anyone else looking after him.

“We are very nervous about this new treatment as we not sure if Bradley’s body is strong enough to cope with it and there are some awful side effects but we need to try and miracles can happen.”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s goal in the 3-0 victory against Sunderland on Boxing Day took the joint Goal of the Month title with Bradley.

Others in the running were Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez for a goal he scored in the side’s 5-1 win at West Ham on Saturday, December 3; Jeff Hendrick’s goal for Burnley against Bournemouth at home on Saturday, December 10; Hal Robson Kanu’s winning shot in West Brom’s 2-1 win against Southampton on New Year’s Eve; Wilfried Zaha’s goal for Crystal Palace when his team won 2-1 at Hull on Saturday, December 10; a Steve Cook goal for Bournmouth when his side drew 3-3 against Liverpool on Sunday, December 4; Marc Muniesa’s goal for Stoke during a 2-0 home game against Burnley on Saturday, December 3; and Sofiane Boufal of Southamption’s goal against Middlesbrough in a 1-0 home win on Sunday, December 11.