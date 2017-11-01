Bradley Lowery wins vote for best sporting moment in tribute to late Sunderland fan's legacy

Supporters of Bradley Lowery have ensured his memory is kept at the forefront of people's thoughts by voting for him to win an award.

The six-year-old from Blackhall Colliery received the most votes in October’s Best Sporting Moment campaign and is now a nominee for overall Best Sporting Moment of the Year.

The Sunderland fan died in July after losing his fight against neuroblastoma cancer.

He inspired people from across the world as they discovered his story through football, with tens of thousands of pounds raised in his name to help other sick children through the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

He joins Kimi Räikkönen and his six-year-old fan Thomas Danel and 18-year-old motor racing star Billy Monger as the third Nominee for the 2018 Laureus Awards

A spokesman for the awards said: "He captured the hearts of millions, not least England striker Jermain Defoe, with his infectious positivity and brave smile and today, Bradley Lowery has posthumously been announced as receiving the most votes in October’s Laureus Best Sporting Moment of the Year public vote

"Bradley’s Moment is now a Nominee for the overall Best Sporting Moment of the Year at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards."

Each month, from August to December, the public can select their favourite moment from a shortlist of six videos, chosen by the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

The five monthly winners will then go head-to-head in a final public vote, with the winner being announced at the 2018 Laureus Awards Ceremony.

The Laureus Best Sporting Moment Award demonstrates qualities such as fair play, sportsmanship, drama and dedication, and looks beyond the scoreboard or podium, with the title symbolising "the true values of sport and bring to life the message that sport has the power to change the world."