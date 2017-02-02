Brave Bradley Lowery set for his next bout of treatment

Little fighter Bradley Lowery is all set to undergo the next round of his pioneering treatment.

The good news came after the Blackhall youngster had his bloods checked to see if he was able to continue the antibody treatment aiming to prolong his life.

Bradley Lowery

Speaking to the Mail, campaign manager Lynn Murphy said the news is ‘fantastic.’

“His bloods came back fine and he will be back in hospital on Monday to start the second round of treatment,” she said.

“It is fantastic, as at least we know that it is not doing any harm.

“The treatment will last for a week and then he will have a few weeks off before undergoing scans which will see if there has been any progression, or that it is stable or any reduction.

Brave Bradley Lowery felt well enough to go back to school this week.

“Our fingers are crossed for the last one.”

Bradley has been receiving treatment since consultants discovered the neuroblastoma cancer he had beaten back in January 2013 had returned.

In December Bradley’s parents Gemma and Carl Lowery were given the devastating news by medics that the time he has left is limited after recent scans showed the cancer was growing.

However, doctors at The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle agreed for the five-year-old Sunderland fan to take part in a trial - paid for with cash raised in his name - which could go someway to prolong his life.

The brave youngster started the treatment last month and his parents hope it will give him some extra time so he can celebrate his sixth birthday.

Speaking to the Mail back in December, mum Gemma, said: “We hope he will be here to celebrate his sixth birthday with us in May.

“We still live in hope and that there might be a miracle, but we also have to be realistic.”

She added: “This way, we know we have done everything we could have to keep him with us for as long as possible.”

Before the next bout of treatment Bradley looks set to enjoy a trip to Yorkshire as the family look to make the most of the time they have together.