Broken pavements are making walking hazardous for South Tyneside pensioners

Elderly residents are cracking up over problem pavements and potholes outside their sheltered housing complex in South Tyneside.

People living in Frank Bushell House, in Tyne Terrace, South Shields, say it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured.

Frank Bushell House residents road surface complaint.

They say they are fed up with putting their health at risk each time they leave the complex because of broken paving stones and ruts and potholes in the toad making walking hazardous.

They are calling on council chiefs to carry out repairs to the street to make it safer for pedestrians.

All the residents in the complex are in their late 70s, 80s and 90s.

Resident Margaret White said: “Just before Christmas one of my neighbours fell and was hurt. She spent the Christmas and New Year in plaster.

Something needs to be done before someone is injured. Margaret White

“That’s when we decided enough was enough and something needs to be done. I’ve been here for eight years and I have known at least three people who have fallen over and been injured.”

She added: “They filled the potholes in a few years ago but there needs to be something a bit more substantial.

“Something needs to be done before someone is seriously injured.”

The issue was first raised last January with councillors.

South Tyneside Council say the potholes were filled in at the time the issue was raised.

Residents say the problem has re-surfaced.

Another resident Mary Delaney, who uses a mobility aid, said: “It’s very bad. I try and avoid using that path. I come out and cross over the road or go down the middle of the road.

“A lot of people nip out to go to the shop round the corner but end up having to walk the long way round to avoid that part of the street.

“It’s dangerous and, if someone has a fall, it might knock their confidence and stop them going out at all.”

Resident Ethel Godal said: “I’ve fallen and it does knock your confidence. It’s only a little street but it’s busy with traffic every single day.

“When it rains, it’s like a swimming pool here, which makes it worse as it covers the uneven surface. It’s a disgrace and is getting worse.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “Highways staff inspected Tyne Terrace last year. Potholes were filled at the time in accordance with national guidelines.

“A further safety inspection will be carried out this week of the road and footway and any urgent defects will be repaired.”