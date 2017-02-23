Brothers lay the foundations of a family flooring business in South Tyneside

A flooring specialist who started his business from his spare bedroom has now turned it into a family affair.

Paul Leonard has moved into new premises at Unit 25, on Jarrow’s Royal Industrial Estate, where he also has his showrooms.

The new building.

The building is a far cry from when the Mr Leonard first launched his business venture.

Mr Leonard, from Hebburn, said: “My uncle ran a flooring firm and myself and my three brothers – Michael, Andrew, and Steven – all carried out our apprenticeships before joining the company.

“We then went self-employed and travelled around the country fitting flooring, but when work started to dry up, I started the company in 2013.

“It all started from my home and it’s grown from there with the help of social media and sponsoring local football teams.”

The business employs three members of staff and has 10 self-employed fitters on its books opened its doors to the new premises, last year.

Mr Leonard runs the business alongside his brothers, his sister Sophie is also employed by the firm alongside Mr Leonard’s fiancee Nicola Bailey.

Mr Leonard added: “We opened the office and showroom up last year and it is going really well.

“We have taken on a domestic estimator and we are also concentrating more on the commercial work coming in as well as continuing to build the domestic side of the business.

“Having the showroom was always part of the plan, now it’s trying to build on what we have achieved and to get more work.

“It’s really good working alongside family members – it makes it a real family-based business.”

The company has been recognised by Checkatrade.

Mr Leonard added: “A lot of our business comes from recommendations which is really good.”

As well as the showroom, samples are carried by estimators to make it easier for those who find it hard to get out and about.

Paul Leonard Flooring is open Monday to Friday, 9am til 5pm and Saturdays 9am til 4pm.

For details, call 489 7908 or visit Leonard Flooring Specialists Ltd on Facebook.