Brussels station evacuated after reported explosion

Brussels Central Station has been evacuated after an explosion tonight.
A person wearing an explosive belt is said to have been shot by police be inside the station after a small explosion, reports say.
The city's main square, the Grand Place, is also said to have been evacuated, but Belgian police have reportedly said the situation is under control.
There are no other reported casualties.
The station is one of three main terminals in the city.
