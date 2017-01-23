BT launches new drive for apprentices

A communications giant with a base in South Tyneside has launched a new apprenticeship recruitment scheme.

BT has announced applications are now open for anyone over the aged of 16 and not in full-time education to apply for one of a number of places up for grabs.

Farooq Hakim, North East regional director for BT.

Apprenticeships are available in areas including human resources - based in South Shields - while, regionally, positions in engineering are available.

Farooq Hakim, BT’s North East regional director said: “It’s great news to see more BT apprenticeships up for grabs in the North East as part of our 2017 scheme.

“The scheme is now open for applications and is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to earn as they learn in one of the UK’s top companies.

“All the training is paid for and, depending what level apprenticeship you choose, the end result could be a degree saving many thousands of pounds in fees.”

He added: “Our apprentices are the best of the best and I never fail to be impressed by their talent, enthusiasm and determination. I’d encourage people to visit the website to find out more and start working on those applications.”

Those successful in gaining an apprenticeship will earn a salary as learn on the job and will gain a nationally recognised professional qualification.

Coun John Anglin, the South Tyneside Council’s lead member for regeneration and economy, said: “It is great news that BT are bringing back their successful scheme to the north east and that people from South Tyneside will have the opportunity to secure one of BT’s coveted apprenticeships.

“The ones based in South Shields are focused on a career in HR and anyone over 16, living in the UK and not in full-time education can apply.

“Apprenticeships give people the chance to earn a salary, work alongside and learn on the job from experienced BT staff and gain job-specific skills. I’d encourage anyone interested in earning while they learn to find out more.”

