Buildings damaged as Storm Doris lashes the North East

Storm Doris arrived in the North East today - bringing heavy winds and torrential rain.

The region looks to have escaped the brunt of the storm, but buildings have been damaged and motorists warned to take extra care due to wet, blustery conditions.

Firefighters cordoned off an area of Low Row in Sunderland after a building suffered structural damage during Storm Doris.

Firefighters were called to Low Row in Sunderland, after a hoarding above the Revolution bar was damaged by 40mph gusts of wind.

There was also some damage to the clock at Mackie's Corner in High Street West, Sunderland.

Many rail services were cancelled or delayed, mainly due to weather conditions further down the country.

Virgin Trains East Coast services were severely disrupted, with trains suspended between London Kings Cross and Doncaster, and passengers advised not to travel today.

Shoppers battle against the wind and rain in Sunderland as Storm Doris makes her presence felt.

Storm Doris has battering large swathes of the country, and a woman died in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands after being struck by a piece of debris from a wind-damaged building.

The weather system has brought down trees, grounded planes, forced the closure of the Port of Liverpool and caused the cancellation of Coronation Street filming in Manchester.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the North East from 6pm onwards, with temperatures falling quickly as the more persistent rain, sleet and snow clear.

Storm Doris made it a miserable day for much of the country, including the North East.

Only the hardiest of people ventured outdoors as Storm Doris blew into the North East.

An umbrella offered scant protection against Storm Doris.