Burger King to offer home deliveries in South Shields

Fast food giant Burger King is to offer a delivery service in South Tyneside.

The firm will deliver from its South Shields outlet in Shaftesbury Avenue as well as its North Shields store.

Burger King home delivery is now available in 85 selected regions of the UK, including Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester among others.

Customers in these areas are able to place orders via the Burger King Delivery Website, with their food order then delivered to their front door.

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world.

The system operates more than 15,000 locations in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories.