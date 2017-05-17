Burst water main floods Metro track causing commuter chaos

A burst water main in Newcastle has flooded the Metro track causing massive knock-on effects for trains to Sunderland and South Shields

There are no trains running between South Gosforth and Jesmond in both directions until further notice , due to flooding Haddricks Mill Road in South Gosforth.

Bus services 27, 55, 56, X6 operate between South Gosforth and South Shields and South Hylton.

There is a limited service between Jesmond and South Shields/South Hylton and Nexus is sending more trains via the coast.

Roads are affected between South Gosforth and Jesmond, so there is no bus replacement service between those stops.