Buses laid on to replace suspended Shields Ferry service

Commuters and day trippers are being offered a replacement bus service as the Shields Ferry continues to be out of action.

The Pride of the Tyne is experiencing engine problems, while the Spirit of the Tyne is in a dry dock for scheduled maintenance.

The problems led Nexus to suspend the service yesterday and today.

It expects services to return to usual tomorrow morning.

A spokesman said: "A replacement bus service is in operation.

"Sorry for any inconvenience.

"The buses run on the hour and on the half hour from each ferry landing.

"Please note that these are the same as the normal ferry times from North Shields, but are not the same as the normal ferry times from South Shields.

"This is of course because the replacement bus service takes longer than the ferry to travel between the two landings.

"The buses operate between South Shields ferry landing and North Shields landing via the Tyne Tunnel.

"From South Shields the buses depart from the bus stop on Ferry Street, outside the BT building, stop number 42S32.

"From North Shields the buses depart from the bus stop on North Quay at the end of the ferry landing, stop number 41080."

More details can be found via the Nexus website by clicking here.