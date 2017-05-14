Business as usual for GP surgeries as NHS continues to recover from cyber attack

The NHS has said doctors' surgeries will be open as normal tomorrow morning, but says many will still be working on bring their IT systems back online.

The health service in the North East has said it will continue to work on making sure its computer and clinical technology are working following the virus attack, which happened on Friday and has affected tens of thousands of organisations and businesses across 150 countries.

People have been told to check if their online security is up to date.

The NHS has said some practices will not yet have full access to patient records, prescriptions, appointment systems and in some cases telephone systems.



As a result it is asking patients to consider carefully if they need a GP appointment on Monday or Tuesday, and if it is something that can be delayed to a later date then to do so.



People who have GP appointments should turn up as normal but has asked people to bear in mind their practice may not be able to access information required to meet all their needs, you might be asked to return at a later date and things might take longer than usual.



Anyone who has booked an appointment using the GP online system may find the GP practice has not been able to update their appointment information.



If an appointment is non-urgent, it says people may want to consider cancelling the appointment and rearranging at a later date.



However, anyone who feels unwell can contact

• Their GP or

• Community pharmacist or

• NHS 111



People need an emergency supply of medication are asked to visit their community pharmacy where the pharmacy team will do all they can to help.



Other NHS services in the region are running effective business continuity plans to ensure safe patient care at all times.



NHS staff across the region have been working incredibly hard over the weekend to ensure IT systems which have been directly affected can be restored as safely and effectively as possible.



Hospitals are working hard to return to normal services, however they are still likely to be very busy so please only use Accident and Emergency services and 999 only when there is a genuine emergency.



Those attending planned hospital appointments in Northumberland, North Tyneside and North Cumbria may well experience some disruption tomorrow and should attend as usual unless they are directly advised otherwise later on today.



Patients receiving community nursing services and adult social care support in Northumberland are also being advised to expect some delays on Monday morning as services get back to usual following the major IT disruption.



Mental health services across the regional are operating largely as usual.



What you can do to help:



The public are being advised to expect a busy week for all NHS services in the region and to support the NHS in the following ways:



Please think carefully if you feel you need to book a GP appointment and consider if it can be delayed to later in the week.



Please continue to keep A&E and emergency 999 service free for those with serious or life threatening needs.



For all NHS appointments including GPs and hospital services please bring with you any medications, letters or paperwork you already have.



If you already have a GP appointment, please attend as usual and please bear in mind that your practice may not be able to access information required to meet all of your needs and you might be asked to return at a later date.



If you feel unwell then contact

• Your GP or

• Community Pharmacist or

• NHS 111



For advice and treatment:

Local pharmacies are open, and pharmacists are experts in the diagnosis and treatment of common illness and injury and can provide help, advice and treatment.

The NHS 111 service can offer help and advice.