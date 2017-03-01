10 things you said about today's shock Walkers crisp factory announcement

News that the Walkers crisp factory in Peterlee is to close with the loss of hundreds of jobs has been met with shock and anger by readers.

No sooner had this morning's announcement been made, then readers were quick to give their reaction to the bad news.

Posting on our Facebook pages, Colin Lynch wrote: "Another kick in the teeth to the north east economy."

Catherine Campbell added: "Awful news for the community. As if it isn't bad enough around here already."

Sue Jenkins added: "So angry, this will hit Peterlee so hard, it's unbelievable."

Shirley McQuillan said: "Terrible news for the people of Peterlee employed there."

Darren James wrote: "That factory has been there forever. What a shame for the workers and the town."

Graham Fraser posted: "Yet another important source of employment lost from the north east."

Liz Gray said: "Very, very sad. Another building stood empty and all the people who will be affected by this. I cannot imagine Peterlee without the crisp factory."

Ian Saunders added: "Shocked, the factory has been there as long as I can remember."

Kathleen Foster posted: "Just knew it, more workers from the north east put out of work. No more Walkers Crisps in this house, I feel sorry for the people who worked there."

Pam Johnson wrote: "Shocking. Why is it always the north east?"