A ‘Pawfect’ start to business growth

An award-winning dog grommer has opened a new training school in South Shields.

Kirsty Young has been showing dogs since the age of five, and after ten years working in the business, she recently launched Pawfect Style Dog Grooming Salon & Training Academy .

Based in the former Brunswick pub in Brunswick Street, Laygate, Pawfect has already held its first exam day and had an official opening by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion and Mrs Mary French.

Kirsty said: “We have been able to open our books to new clients as we have better working hours.

“We also have dog daycare at the new premises between 8am and 4.30pm, and as of August we will officially have our first students starting their groomer training, and my already existing students now have an amazing new facility to get ready for their next lot of exams in December.”

Kirsty has have several successes with poodles including a Junior Best in Show at Crufts in 2000 and reserve Best in Show in 2001.

“I was always taught to groom and trim my own poodles so it was natural to follow my mam’s footsteps into the dog grooming industry,” she said.

“After being a mortgage advisor for a few years after leaving college, in summer 2008 I was offered my voluntary redundancy which I grabbed with both hands and didn’t let go.

“In November 2008 I opened a tiny little grooming studio, Pawfect Style, in a side street off Westoe Road. In less than 18 months I wasn’t able to take on any new clients and my books were full almost 10 weeks in advance.

“In 2011 I moved to a large run down unit off Commercial Road. Then in 2014 I had to leave my dream of expanding and convert my summerhouse at home.

“After a long uphill battle and having to get the Planning Inspectorate involved, including support from local MP Stephen Hepburn, it was finally agreed I could finally work from my home built salon. Since then I have constantly been looking for a suitable premises to be able to move to.”

In 2015 and 2016 Kirsty gained her City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma and new qualification ICMG (International Certified Professional Groomer).

Kirsty added: “I am super proud that in our 10th year anniversary I will be able to celebrate it with old and new customers as well my very own students, with the first groomer training school in Tyneside and the only ICMG training school in the whole north east of England.”