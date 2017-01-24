Do you buy clothes and then never wear them?

We're a nation of wardrobe wasters as new research reveals that 55% of clothes in an average women's wardrobe are never worn.

And as well as not wearing them, 11% of women also refuse to throw out or give away redundant clothes. Men aren't much better, with 47% of their clothes left unworn. Across the country, women are spending more than £5.4billion on clothes they will never wear, while men are close behind spending £5.1billion. But are you one of the guilty parties?

If the millions of items of unworn clothing were put on one clothing rail, they would stretch 18,000 miles.

The research, which was carried out by Weight Watchers, also revealed the reasons why so many clothes are hanging dormant in wardrobes - with a third saying it is because they no longer fit.

A quarter of people admitted that they believe they'll lose enough weight to git back into old clothes, while others keep them because of how much money was spent on them or because they might come back into fashion.

Julia Westgarthe, programme development manager at Weight Watchers, said: “This research reveals we are a nation of clothes hoarders, collecting outfits in our wardrobes in the hope that one day we will be able to fit back into them or that they will come back into fashion.

"Fashion fads are out of our control, but a little weight loss could unlock a whole back catalogue of clothes."