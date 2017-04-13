Eight great places to get your Good Friday fish and chips in South Tyneside

It's Good Friday, and you know what that means: fish and chips.

As a seaside borough, we're not short of great places to get this traditional foodstuff, with hundreds flocking to South Shields over Easter weekend to sample our delicacies.

While church congregations have dwindled somewhat, the Christian tradition of eating fish on Good Friday is alive and well - especially when it's in the form of battered cod and chipped potatoes.

We asked you where your favourite places were to pick up a portion. Here are your recommendations:

1) Green Lane Fisheries, Green Lane, South Shields

While another establishment may get most of the limelight, many of you recommended Green Lane as the best place in town for a fish and chip treat.

Unassuming and out of the way, this place regularly gets high praise for its cuisine. Perhaps a hidden gem to try if you haven't been yet and fancy a change from your usual favourite?

2) Colmans, Ocean Road, South Shields

It's become one of our most famous exports, applauded by critics, and chip shop to the stars. After gaining national applause, Colmans rocketed from local favourite to international fame.

Sting, Patrick Stewart, Bill Bryson, Alan Bennett and Tony Blair are just some of the big names to have eaten at the family-run business, which was founded in 1926.

Traditional cod and chips are very much at its core, but Colmans also offers an array of specialities, from top notch side salads to dover sole and lobster.

3) Frydays, Smithy Street, South Shields

A relatively new addition to the town's fish and chip scene, and one of the few establishments to sit in the town centre itself.

Handily placed near the Metro and bus station, many of you praised Frydays for its very friendly and polite staff, as well as its quality food.

4) Daniela's, Front Street, East Boldon

Sitting among the charming buildings of East Boldon's main thoroughfare, this is one of the most up-market fish and chip specialists you'll find in these parts, and a good choice if you don't want to hit the sea front.

5) Singh's Fish Bar, Quarry Lane, South Shields

A number of you recommended this neighbourhood chippy for its beautiful fish and friendly staff.

6) Smiths Chippy, Ocean Road, South Shields

Another name synonymous with fish and chips in the town, Smiths is often undeservedly passed by customers heading to Colmans. But many of you regard it as the best in town, and we're sure it'll have its fair share of queues today.

7) Gills, Prince Edward Road, South Shields

A long-serving community chip shop and a popular takeaway at The Nook. It serves much more than fish and chips and has long opening hours to keep you well fed noon and night.

8) Paul's Fish Grill, Albert Road, Hebburn

South Shields' position on the coast means it naturally hogs the lion share of chippy business, but the more inland areas of South Tyneside are well-served themselves.

Some of you gave a Paul's a shout as the place to go for fish and chips if you don't want to make a beeline for the seafront.