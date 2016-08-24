Ferry passengers will be treated to live music this bank holiday weekend

Shields Ferry passengers will be entertained by buskers on their Tyne crossings this Bank Holiday weekend.

A busker’s pitch will be erected on board the ferry on Saturday August 27, from noon to 6pm, and a host of musicians will be giving live performances.

Ferry buskers

The Crossing the Tyne Festival has been organised again by a group of local musicians after it proved a success in 2015, when it was held for the first time.

All donations will go to the Great North Children’s Hospital Fund in Newcastle.

Shields Ferry manager, Carol Timlin, said: “The busking festival was a big success last year so we’re delighted to welcome them back on board.

“The Ferry is a great backdrop for this event and it’s a lovely bit of entertainment for our passengers.”

There will also be a series of busking events at venues across North Shields and South Shields on Saturday.

Venues for the Crossing the Tyne Festival in South Shields include the Steam Boat, the Alum House and the Riverside.

Venues in North Shields include the the Old Low Lights Tavern, the Exchange and the Bell and Bucket.