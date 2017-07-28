From blistered feet to poorly hamsters: 10 worst excuses for 'throwing a sickie'

Have your say

Excuses, excuses. When it comes to calling in sick to work, employees get creative.

Bosses have been told: “I have blisters from wearing new shoes on Saturday night”, “I’m having a BBQ at the weekend and need time to prepare” and “I lost a darts tournament last night and I am too traumatised to come in”.

These are just a few of the worst excuses for pulling a sickie, according to a study of 1,300 workers across the UK.

More than half (52.5%) of UK employees feel guilty about taking a sick day, with the majority stating it's because they are leaving their team in the lurch.

The 10 worst excuses for 'throwing a sickie' were:

1. “I have blisters from wearing new shoes on Saturday night."

2. “I’ve got a terrible migraine (also known as a hideous hangover)."

3. “My hamster is sick and needs to go to the vet."

4. “I left my uniform on the bus."

5. “I lost a darts tournament last night and I am too traumatised to come in."

6. “A tree has fallen down onto my property and it needs to be cleared/made safe."

7. “My boyfriend changed his relationship status on Facebook to single."

8. “There are cows in my garden so I can’t get to work."

9. “I didn’t get to bed until late so I’m too tired to come in."

10. “I’m having a BBQ at the weekend and need time to prepare."

The survey by CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job board, found that women feel most guilty about sick leave (60.5%).

It found that a further 24.1% of professionals felt that taking sick days reflected badly on them, while 13.2% believe it is frowned upon in the workplace.

Lee Biggins of CV-Library said: "In today’s working world it’s clear that professionals are still taking unnecessary sick days, giving a whole host of excuses.

“But many workers are feeling the guilt, recognising that their decisions have a wider impact on their team and workload.”

The top reason for workers calling in ‘sick’ was because they were too tired (43.4%), with this figure rising to 48.4% among 18-24 year-olds and 65.2% among 55-64 year-olds.

Another 15.1% said they simply couldn’t be bothered. Unsurprisingly, only 9.2% said it was because they had a hangover.