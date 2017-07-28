Search

From blistered feet to poorly hamsters: 10 worst excuses for 'throwing a sickie'

Some people admit they are too tired to go to work when they phone in sick.
Excuses, excuses. When it comes to calling in sick to work, employees get creative.

Bosses have been told: “I have blisters from wearing new shoes on Saturday night”, “I’m having a BBQ at the weekend and need time to prepare” and “I lost a darts tournament last night and I am too traumatised to come in”.

These are just a few of the worst excuses for pulling a sickie, according to a study of 1,300 workers across the UK.

More than half (52.5%) of UK employees feel guilty about taking a sick day, with the majority stating it's because they are leaving their team in the lurch.

The 10 worst excuses for 'throwing a sickie' were:

1. “I have blisters from wearing new shoes on Saturday night."

2. “I’ve got a terrible migraine (also known as a hideous hangover)."

3. “My hamster is sick and needs to go to the vet."

4. “I left my uniform on the bus."

5. “I lost a darts tournament last night and I am too traumatised to come in."

6. “A tree has fallen down onto my property and it needs to be cleared/made safe."

7. “My boyfriend changed his relationship status on Facebook to single."

8. “There are cows in my garden so I can’t get to work."

9. “I didn’t get to bed until late so I’m too tired to come in."

10. “I’m having a BBQ at the weekend and need time to prepare."

The survey by CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job board, found that women feel most guilty about sick leave (60.5%).

It found that a further 24.1% of professionals felt that taking sick days reflected badly on them, while 13.2% believe it is frowned upon in the workplace.

Lee Biggins of CV-Library said: "In today’s working world it’s clear that professionals are still taking unnecessary sick days, giving a whole host of excuses.

“But many workers are feeling the guilt, recognising that their decisions have a wider impact on their team and workload.”

The top reason for workers calling in ‘sick’ was because they were too tired (43.4%), with this figure rising to 48.4% among 18-24 year-olds and 65.2% among 55-64 year-olds.

Another 15.1% said they simply couldn’t be bothered. Unsurprisingly, only 9.2% said it was because they had a hangover.