How you can score a free saveloy if you are heading to Wembley to support the Mariners

South Shields Football Club fans are in for the chance to win a tasty treat as they head to Wembley.

Butchers chain Dicksons is offering supporters who turn up to any of the stores in South Shields with their Wembley ticket on Saturday, May 20, a free cold saveloy dip or pastry with any other purchase.

Will you be supporting the Mariners at Wembley?

The firm say this will enable fans to stock up on bait for the trip down to the capital for the historic match on Sunday May 21 when the Mariners take on Cleethorpes Town in the final of the FA Vase.

More than 9,000 Mariners supporters have already snapped up tickets.

Dicksons are also giving away £100 worth of store vouchers to those who take a photo of themselves at Wembley with a branded Dicksons bag and tag the chain in the picture on Facebook @dicksonsfamilyporkbutchers or via Twitter @Dicksons1953.

The winner will be announced on social media on the Monday after the game.

Dicksons said the company would be cheering on the team when the big day comes, and wanted to offer fans an exclusive deal to mark the occasion in the town’s history.

A spokeswoman said: “We wish South Shields FC the best of luck down at Wembley, we’re all rooting for you here at Dicksons

“We have been inundated with messages on our social media asking if we can supply our legendary saveloy dips at Wembley, but unfortunately this hasn’t been something we’ve been able to do.

“So, we have set up a match day competition through our social media pages offering travelling fans the chance to take a saveloy dip with them in their bait boxes to help fuel those vocal cords to cheer the lads on!”

South Shields secured their place at Wembley with a 4-0 second leg win over Coleshill Town.

The Vase final between Shields and Cleethorpes kicks off at 12.15pm.