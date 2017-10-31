Landmark South Shields pub in line for changes

The new owner of a South Shields seafront pub has taken his first steps to stamping it with his own mark.

Tony Singh has lodged a bid to extend the rear balcony on the first-floor beach side of the Sundial pub in South Shields.

Tony Singh

Mr Singh’s Premier Leisure company has made the application to planning bosses at South Tyneside Council.

The Gazette reported three weeks ago that the businessman planned to invest in a significant refurbishment.

He paid £725,000 for the Sea Road outlet.

The putchase added the pub to a portfolio of boozers which includes the Hedworth Hall at Westoe, South Shields.

The former Greene King managed house was sold through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

Mr Singh plans to rename the pub - The New Sundial.

With the discreet name change comes plans to maintain its family-style entertainment offering which includes bar-room sports.

The building sits on Sea Road - just metres from Sandhaven Beach and popular attractions like Ocean Beach Pleasure Park and South Marine Park.

Formerly trading under the Hungry Horse concept, the pub specialises in value family food and drinks.

Its entertainment facilities include pool tables, darts, and a children’s soft play area.

The open-plan lounge and bar can accommodate upwards of 185 guests, and the front patio area 132 people.

Public comments on the application can be made to the council until Thursday, November 16.