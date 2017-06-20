Lidl thief hid meat in clothes

A shoplifter tried to leave a supermarket with meat concealed in items of clothing.

Louise Coates also tucked a bottle of tequila under her arm before walking out of Lidl in Boldon Lane, South Shields.

Coates was watched ion CCTV as she selected the goods, South Northumbria Magistrates' Court heard.

"She was seen to pick up items of clothing," said Ember Wong, prosecuting. "She then put meat between the clothes.

"The total value of the items taken, including a bottle of tequila she had tucked under her arm, was £39.74."

Coates, 39, of Devonshire Street, South Shields, admitted theft on May 4.

The court heard she has 16 previous convictions for theft.

Val Bell, defending, said: "Ms Coates has struggled with drugs for many years.

"On this day her methadone script could not be dispensed because of a mix-up.

"Since being released from prison, Ms Coates has complied with her post-sentence supervision.

"This offence could be seen as a blip."

Coates was ordered to pay £60 in fines and costs.