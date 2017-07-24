Microsoft to kill off Paint after 30 years of use

Microsoft has announced plans to kill off its long-running Paint drawing tool after more than 30 years in use.

The basic drawing tool has been a part of the tech giant's Windows software since 1985, but has now been added to a list of programs Microsoft is no longer actively developing and could be removed in future updates.

In an announcement on the company's support website, Microsoft Paint has been added to a list of "deprecated" programs ahead of the roll out of the next major Windows update in the autumn, known as the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

"This list is intended to help customers consider these removals and deprecations for their own planning," Microsoft said of its planned removals.

"The list is subject to change and may not include every deprecated feature or functionality."

The 3D Builder app and the Outlook Express email client are also on the list of programs to be cut.

Microsoft Paint has appeared in every version of Microsoft Windows since Windows 1.0 launched in the mid-1980s and despite limited functionality remained a popular tool for quick image editing and creation processes.

In the tech giant's most recent upgrade, the Windows 10 Creators Update which was released in April, the firm introduced Paint 3D, a new upgraded image creation tool that enables users to build 3D images and designs for the first time.

It appeared alongside the traditional Paint software and is likely seen as a long-term replacement for the original program.

Technology expert and founder of news site Pocket-lint, Stuart Miles said the ageing software was no longer the easiest option for many.

"It's where it all started, so you have to hold on to some nostalgia, but like all things nostalgic you also have to acknowledge it's time to move on," he said.

"With so many graphic-based apps now available, the options MS Paint has leave it looking outdated."