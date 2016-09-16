Missing U Compare boss found safe and well

A missing businessman has been found safe and well.
Fears grew for the safety of Kieran Lowe, managing director of Jarrow-based energy provider comparison service U Compare, when he failed to turn up for work.
But Northumbria Police say the 25-year-old, from Hall Farm in Sunderland, has been found safe and well.
Staff at the firm’s offices in St Bede’s Chamber, in Albert Road, were left unpaid after Mr Lowe’s disappearance.
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.