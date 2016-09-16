Missing U Compare boss found safe and well

A missing businessman has been found safe and well.

Fears grew for the safety of Kieran Lowe, managing director of Jarrow-based energy provider comparison service U Compare, when he failed to turn up for work.

But Northumbria Police say the 25-year-old, from Hall Farm in Sunderland, has been found safe and well.

Staff at the firm’s offices in St Bede’s Chamber, in Albert Road, were left unpaid after Mr Lowe’s disappearance.