Morrisons voted worst high street shop in Which? survey

Richer Sounds and Toolstation have been voted the UK's best high street shops and Morrisons the worst in an annual survey of consumers.

Grocer Morrisons came in at 100th place with a score of 53% in the Which? Poll, with shoppers describing it as "limited".

In contrast, Richer Sounds and Toolstation both achieved 80%, the second year running in top position for the DIY store and a rise from last year's joint third place for the electrical chain.

Department store Harvey Nichols jumped from 21st place last year to third place, with customers citing a love of its products as well as the stores themselves.

Waterstones returns to the top five for the first time since 2014.

Which? asked more than 10,000 consumers about their shopping experiences at 100 major retailers, awarding scores based on satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending each shop.

Which? magazine editor Richard Headland said: "The best retailers, Richer Sounds and Toolstation, continue to strike the right balance by selling quality products at reasonable prices.

"It's a simple formula, but that's why they consistently score well with shoppers in the Which? survey."

The top five stores, according to the Which? survey, are:

Richer Sounds (80%)

Toolstation (80%)

Harvey Nichols (79%)

John Lewis (79%)

Waterstones (79%)

The bottom six stores are:

Morrisons (55%)

WH Smith (56%)

Poundland (59%)

Poundstretcher (60%)

Vodafone (61%)

Peacocks (61%)