South Shields improvement team has a tough task in restoring ‘strangled’ town’s former glory, say readers

People in South Tyneside say a scheme which is hoping to give a boost to the town has a major task on its hands.

The newly formed South Shields Coastal Community Team aims to promote the area to increase the number of visitors to South Tyneside.

Last month the organisation held a public launch at the Customs House which saw around 50 people turn out with ideas to improve positivity and community spirit to South Shields.

Gary Craig, chairman of South Tyneside Business Forum and one of the team’s directors, hopes more people will come forward and get involved in generating ideas to help being positivity to the town.

Such ideas include a community clean up of rubbish in the town centre as well as introducing a tourist train and acquiring a vacant building to house a social enterprise project.

Gazette readers, however, saying that such a scheme will do little to give the town the boost it needs.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Benjamin Scott said: “South Shields is a shadow of its former self.

“All the towns trade has been strangled by ‘penny pinching’ car park charges.

“Why come to Shields when you can park free all day at Metro Centre, Silverlink and Royal Quays?”

Geoff Hadaway added: “What’s the point? Every time people give advice they are ignored.”

But Tony Mal Parvia said: “The ‘problems’ facing towns and cities like Shields and Sunderland are not unique to this part of the country, nor can they blamed on one specific reason.”