Suicide Squad actor Margot Robbie revealed as new face of Nissan electric cars

Margot Robbie, star of The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad has taken a midnight race around Monaco as she is confirmed as the new face of Nissan electric cars and zero emissions.

Robbie tested the Nissan BladeGlider - which can top 100kph in less than five seconds - against an identical all-electric sports car on closed roads in the French Riviera Principality.

The car was designed by EV Leader Nissan to showcase the fun and excitement of pure electric vehicles and offer a look at the all-electric sports car of the future.

Robbie put the three-seater vehicle through its paces before finishing her drive in Casino Square, which has served as the set for blockbusters Ocean's Eleven and Casino Royale.

The staged race forms part of a campaign, #ElectrifyTheWorld, which aims to get more people talking about sustainability and zero emissions living.

Margot Robbie said: "It's a really exciting time for electric vehicles. More people are choosing to go electric, leading the way to a more sustainable future and the Nissan BladeGlider hints at the future of smarter performance cars."

Gareth Dunsmore, Director of Electric Vehicles for Nissan Europe added: "We want to inspire people to take small steps towards cleaner, safer cities, and working with Margot is the perfect way to do just that."