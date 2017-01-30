tom.patterson@northeast-press.co.uk

Sunday shoppers have given a big thumbs up to Jarrow Market becoming a regular event.

After a successful trial run, organiser Carol Jakeman-Flounders has been given the go-ahead to bring the fortnightly Sunday market back to the town.

The idea first became a reality in October when, after months of discussions with the Viking Centre shopping precinct management, a trial market was held - attracting thousands of customers.

Potential customers have been quick to pledge their support.

Michelle Whale contacted the Gazette Facebook page to say: “This is really excellent news Just what the town needs.

“Long may it last.”

Some could not resist comparing the turnouts with South Shields Market.

Eileen Drummond said: “Jarrow has better shopping than Shields by far. When you look backstage what Shields used to be and all the day trippers. Not a thing in Shields now.”

JL O’Brien added: “We support Jarrow market.”

But Howard Wilkinson had a word of caution.

He wrote: “Let’s face it, the days of local markets have gone.

“Pound shops saw to that.”

Traders will once again be setting up their stalls at the Viking Centre on Sunday, February 26, from 10am.

Carol said: “We have had so much support for the market and have almost 12,000 followers on our page.

“During the trial run, people travelled from all over the North East. Some of them had never even set foot in Jarrow before.”

She added: “We have traders saying it has helped to make a huge difference to their income.

“We have room for 85 stalls in the centre. The lowest number we had during the trial was 60, so there was still a lot of reasons for people to come to Jarrow.”

A number of traders have already confirmed their places at the forthcoming market with more becoming interested by the day.

Entertainment has also been lined up for the market days.

Traders who would like to book a stall can contact Carol via the Facebook page Jarrow Market Support.