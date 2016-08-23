Walk is showcasing South Shields’ heritage

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside joined visitors on the first-ever dedicated City Tour of South Shields.

The tours, organised by Newcastle City Guides, is an annual programme of informative walks on the history and heritage of the region open to the public.

The tour of South Shields, created by Ann Clouston a member of the Newcastle City Guides, took the group on a journey through the town’s rich history of seafaring and shipbuilding as well as a showcase the town’s Victorian architectural gems.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Alan Smith, said: “South Shields boasts both an intriguing history and a host of architectural treasures, which have stood the test of time.

“It was fantastic to meet Ann who has created this exciting walk and all of those who were taking part.

“The Mayoress and I are very grateful to Ann for choosing to showcase the town’s rich history and architecture with such an informative walk.”

All of the City Tours are delivered by the Newcastle City Guides who are a group of knowledgeable and trained volunteers.

Ann Clouston, a member of the Newcastle City Guides, said: “As a qualified, volunteer City Guide, but also a local resident, it gave me great pleasure to lead the walk and to tell people about the wonderful history and heritage of this happy seaside town.”