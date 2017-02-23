What NOT to do if you get sacked

Been given the sack? Most of us might would want to drown our sorrows in the local boozer, but think again before ordering that second drink because being fired can unleash a world of negativity.

If you tread carefully there will be life after a dismissal though, so here’s what not to do once you’ve been given the heave-ho.

Be shy to ask about money

Money talks, and if you're owed it then find out. “If you’ve been fired, you may be entitled to severance pay or compensation for unused holiday,” says James Reed, Chairman of reed.co.uk. “It’s important to speak to your employer about the steps you need to take to secure any pay you might be entitled to, but don’t feel pressured to do this in the moment,” he says. Don’t ask about money immediately after being fired though, let the news sink before you start asking about what you are owed.

Ignore what happened

You’ve been fired, so accept it and learn from it. You’ve been fired for a reason so once you know why you lost your job you can make positive changes to improve your overall performance for your next job, and James agrees: “Instead of seeing feedback as an opportunity for your employer to poke holes in your performance, see it as essential guidance that could help you in future roles.”

Lie about what happened

Under the pressure of an interview it can be easy to make up a reason as to why you left your last job to save on the embarrassment, however, this isn’t the time to be making up stories. “When you’re faced with explaining the gap in your CV, it may be tempting to lie, but it’s important to be upfront,” says James. “Above all, you should show how you’ve grown from the experience and reflect on what you’ve done to raise your game lately. Most employers will merely be eager to establish that you got fired for reasons that are unlikely to replicate themselves in your new job,” he adds. “That’s why frankness helps.”

Lose faith

All's not lost — JK Rowling, Oprah Winfrey and Steve Jobs were all given the bullet in their early careers, and even Walt Disney was fired for not being creative enough. “Being fired can be a demoralizing experience, but it’s important that you don’t lose faith,” says James. “Try turning a negative into a positive: this could be the perfect time to move forward in your career, or change your career direction,” he says.”Deal with losing your job in the right way, and you’ll be fine.”