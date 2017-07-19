Win: Tickets to Jake Bugg’s North East gig

One of the UK’s brightest music stars, Jake Bugg, is set to rock Newcastle when he kicks off the return of the city’s outdoor live music spectacular, Live From Times Square – and you could be there for free.

Jake, who has hits which include Lighting Bolt, Two Fingers and A Song About Love, has earned a legion of loyal fans since the release of his self-titled first album in 2012 thanks to his indie folk sound.

Born in Nottingham, and inspired by the likes of The Beatles and Bob Dylan, Bugg picked up the guitar at the age of 12. Disinterested in the hip-hop and grime that dominated the listening habits of his peers, he turned to the classics for inspiration.

His first single, Lightning Bolt, arrived in early 2012 and, in a whirlwind year, Bugg went on to tour extensively across the UK while receiving nominations for awards, including a Brit Award for Best British Newcomer and also the coveted Mercury Music Prize.

Jake will be one of the highlights of the Live From Times Square calendar, which will see the likes of Leftfield, James, Manic Street Preachers, Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson and Hacienda Classical take to the stage in the coming weeks.

More details and tickets at www.livefromtimessquare.co.uk

