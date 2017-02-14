You can get a free Subway sandwich on Valentine's Day - here's how!

Fancy treating your loved one (or even yourself) to a special Valentine's Day lunch?
Subway has got it covered.
The sandwich store is hosting "Customer Appreciation Day" today - and to say thank you, customers can treat themselves to a free six-inch sandwich (if they buy a drink!).
So if you're in the North East region and feeling a bit peckish, you can pop to one of these participating stores:
Alnwick Marketplace
Elvet Bridge, Durham
North Road, Durham
Claypath, Durham
Thinforth North Service Station, Durham
Front Street, Durham
Arnison Shopping Park, Durham
York Road, Hartlepool
A19 Service Station (North), Hartlepool
A19 Service Station (South), Hartlepool
Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool
Middleton Grange, Hartlepool
Shopping Centre, Hebburn
Castledene Shopping Centre, Peterlee
Prince Edward Road, South Shields
Waterloo Vale, South Shields
Holmside, Sunderland
Chester Road, Sunderland
Union Street, Sunderland
Dalton Park Shopping Centre, Sunderland,
St Luke's Terrace, Pallion, Sunderland
Victory Way, Sunderland
New Seaham Service Station, Sunderland
Durham Road Service Station, Sunderland
Wessington Way, Sunderland
Ryhope Road Service Station, Sunderland
The Green, Sunderland
There are also various branches in Newcastle upon Tyne offering the deal.
The terms and conditions, as stated on Subway's website, said: "Get one free 6-inch Sub when you purchase a large dispensed drink or 500ml bottle of water on 14th February between 11am and 7pm.