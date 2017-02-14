You can get a free Subway sandwich on Valentine's Day - here's how!

Fancy treating your loved one (or even yourself) to a special Valentine's Day lunch?

Subway has got it covered.

The sandwich store is hosting "Customer Appreciation Day" today - and to say thank you, customers can treat themselves to a free six-inch sandwich (if they buy a drink!).

So if you're in the North East region and feeling a bit peckish, you can pop to one of these participating stores:

Alnwick Marketplace

Elvet Bridge, Durham

North Road, Durham

Claypath, Durham

Thinforth North Service Station, Durham

Front Street, Durham

Arnison Shopping Park, Durham

York Road, Hartlepool

A19 Service Station (North), Hartlepool

A19 Service Station (South), Hartlepool

Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool

Middleton Grange, Hartlepool

Shopping Centre, Hebburn

Castledene Shopping Centre, Peterlee

Prince Edward Road, South Shields

Waterloo Vale, South Shields

Holmside, Sunderland

Chester Road, Sunderland

Union Street, Sunderland

Dalton Park Shopping Centre, Sunderland,

St Luke's Terrace, Pallion, Sunderland

Victory Way, Sunderland

New Seaham Service Station, Sunderland

Durham Road Service Station, Sunderland

Wessington Way, Sunderland

Ryhope Road Service Station, Sunderland

The Green, Sunderland

There are also various branches in Newcastle upon Tyne offering the deal.

The terms and conditions, as stated on Subway's website, said: "Get one free 6-inch Sub when you purchase a large dispensed drink or 500ml bottle of water on 14th February between 11am and 7pm.