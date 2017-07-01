Businesses step in to help a South Shields school and church raise funds

Two South Tyneside businesses have stepped in to help raise funds for a school and church.

Timberline and Co-Op Funeral Care have both donated prizes worth hundreds of pounds to St Peter and Paul RC Primary School.

St Peters and Pauls RC Primary School raffle with TV donation from Co-op From left school staff Karen Donaldson with Co-op Claire Hyslop and Colin Ivory

Both will be raffled off to raise funds for the school in Olive Street, South Shields, and the nearby St Peter and St Paul RC Church.

It is the third year running Timberline have stepped in to support the two during the annual summer fayre.

Former school govenor and church volunteer John Tiernan said: “This is the third year running Timberline have donated a prize to be raffled to raise funds for the school and church.

“The summer house is valued at almost £1,000. This year, the Co-Op have also donated a prize of a 50 inch Smart LED TV, as part of their community involvement project.

“Every year the church and the school hold a join summer fayre and the money rasied through these raffles go towards school and church funds.

“They are both fantastic prizes. We can’t thank the Timberline and the Co-Op enough for their kindness.

Tickets were sold during a summer fayre, held yesterday, however, there is still time for people to snap up tickets, priced £1, to win one of the two prizes.

Mr Tiernan will be at the church, tomorrow, at 10.30am for anyone wishing to buy tickets. It will be the last time for those wanting to be in with a chance of winning the summer house.

He will be at the school gates on Tuesday and Thursdays at 3.15pm until July 18 for those wanting to buy tickets to enter the raffle for the TV.