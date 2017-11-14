Call for action to stop illegal parking in disabled bays

Drivers who use disabled parking bays in South Tyneside have come under more fire.

The Gazette, on Saturday, carried a series of pictures taken by a reader showing drivers without blue badges parking in disabled bays in Hebburn - including outside Asda, on Station Road, and in the Hebburn Central car park, on Glen Street.

The man said: “I’ve been complaining about this for 10 years and enough is enough. It’s an offence to park there without a valid parking permit but people are being allowed to get away with it.”

He’s calling on South Tyneside Council to introduce CCTV cameras in a bid to catch those illegally parking in the bays.

Council bosses say the area is patrolled by wardens - “within our limited resources” - and penalty charge notices are issued to those who park illegally in disabled bays.

The issue has struck a chord with many Gazette readers who left comments on out Facebook page..

Brian Rutter wrote: “Clamping or towing cars away might be the answer. My wife has a disabled badge and we always display the time as well or you run the risk of getting a ticket.”

Paul Rogers added: “It’s not just disabled bays being used by lazy people. Child bays get used by people without children. They should be fined also.”

Ste Caddy wrote: “The law needs to be changed to deter lazy people from abusing disabled parking. Fines and penalty points.”

Donna Watson added: “It shouldn’t need a petition. Give lazy drivers a ticket.”

Jack Pearce said: “The gazette shouldn’t have blanked their numbers out. Name and shame.”

Karl Burgess added: “I’m disabled. I’d love to be able too park in the furthest away bay from door and walk in to the store.

“Unfortunately I don’t have this luxury.”

Nigel Banks says the problem of inconsiderate drivers is not limited to parking bays.

He said: “I saw a woman park her car on the zebra crossing in Cleadon Village and nip into the shop.

“I mean how ignorant and dangerous is that.”

Burger31 added: “Some people just don’t understand that by wanting to save a few minuets by parking closer, they massively effect the people who really need these spaces.”

Keith Hardy added: “Never seen warden there. Unable to get in front of Asda most times I’ve been.”